For the past three years, I’ve had the privilege to serve in the presidential succession of what I consider the world’s greatest professional association. It has been, without doubt, the opportunity of a lifetime. It has been educational, inspiring, gratifying, rewarding, and probably a dozen other adjectives I could list.

I walk away from this remarkable experience with many satisfying thoughts and feelings; first and foremost among those is that our discipline is in good hands!

Education was and continues to be my passion. It was a major area of focus during my time serving the society. Over the past three years, I have chatted with nearly 10,000 teachers from K through postgrad and have talked with an even greater number of students. From these meetings and discussions, it is crystal clear to me that our education system is producing an incredible group of young, enthusiastic scientists who I am certain will lead this country forward. The credit for this goes to our academic institutions, to professional societies such as the American Chemical Society, and to industry for continuing to provide places for students to practice chemistry.

Like you, I see a lot reported in the media about the failings of our education system, the shrinking number of scientists and engineers, and the declining student interest in science. But from my travels and interactions over the past three years, I have a different perspective. Sure, we need to improve our support for teachers, especially to help them put chemistry in an everyday context and make it more relevant to students. Still, our academics are making a difference, both for their students and ultimately for the world. The chemistry students whom I’ve met are engaged and excited. They want to help solve global challenges including food and water shortages, health care limitations, and alternative energy development. It gives me a double sense of pride to know that today’s chemistry students are dedicated to advancing the sustainability and health of our planet and its people and that their teachers are unflagging mentors and catalysts at the front end of the pipeline for those choosing science as a career.

I’m proud to report that earlier this fall, ACS convened an education summit that brought together the Division of Chemical Education, the ACS Examinations Institute, the Journal of Chemical Education, and the ACS Education Division, along with the leaders of the society’s education-focused committees. In part, this summit was a result of the feedback I received during my travels. Although it is too soon to report specific actions or recommendations from the summit, I can tell you the agenda focused on how the leading education groups within ACS can effectively collaborate to enhance student learning.

Building society relationships with other organizations is another area that I tried to ensure received attention. Of course, I am just one of many members of ACS governance, past and present, who have put a priority on this issue over the years. This past June, we signed a collaborative agreement with the Chinese Chemical Society and are currently looking at a possible partnership with the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. I also am very excited that we have partnerships with several organizations with membership bases of underrepresented minorities, including the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers, the Society for Advancement of Chicanos & Native Americans in Science, and the American Indian Science & Engineering Society. I know that our incoming president, Nancy Jackson, is committed to furthering the society’s outreach efforts.

When I started on this trek three years ago, it was a scary prospect to think that I would be the public face and voice for my discipline. But any trepidation I felt was soon allayed as I learned that every time I spoke to an audience, it reinforced the importance of the society taking the time to educate the public about who we are, what we do, and that chemistry is crucial to improving their lives. I am glad to see that President-Elect Jackson has made communicating with the public a top priority for her term.

I will always look back with great satisfaction and gratitude for the time I have been able to spend in service to the society. It is an experience that I highly recommend to other ACS members. You can make a difference, not only in the lives and attitudes of others, but even in your own life. To quote one of the world’s great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

As for me, I plan to continue in the service of others. I recently accepted a position as vice president of instruction and learning services and chief academic officer for Delta College, one of the nation’s leading community colleges, in University Center, Mich., just outside of Saginaw. I hope to take what I’ve learned during my ACS service, leverage that with the networks I’ve formed, and overlap that with the needs of the students at Delta to provide them with meaningful and fruitful experiences that will make a difference in their lives. No doubt, some of them will be among the cadre of future chemists who will hold our discipline in good hands.