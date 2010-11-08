U.S. Updates Nanotech Strategy

The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), which coordinates R&D efforts in nanotechnology among 25 federal agencies, is seeking input on its draft 2010 strategic plan. The plan updates and replaces NNI’s 2007 strategic plan, which was highly criticized by a National Academies panel for not sufficiently addressing potential environmental, health, and safety risks associated with nanotechnology. In the new plan, member agencies have identified three areas in nanotechnology that are ripe for interagency collaboration: nanoelectronics, sustainable nanomanufacturing, and nanotechnology for solar energy collection and conversion. These three signature initiatives will be given priority in NNI’s 2011 budget, which is proposed to be $1.8 billion. The draft strategy is online at strategy.nano.gov. NNI is mandated by law to update its strategic plan every three years.
