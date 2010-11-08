Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. Updates Nanotech Strategy

by Britt E. Erickson
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), which coordinates R&D efforts in nanotechnology among 25 federal agencies, is seeking input on its draft 2010 strategic plan. The plan updates and replaces NNI’s 2007 strategic plan, which was highly criticized by a National Academies panel for not sufficiently addressing potential environmental, health, and safety risks associated with nanotechnology. In the new plan, member agencies have identified three areas in nanotechnology that are ripe for interagency collaboration: nanoelectronics, sustainable nanomanufacturing, and nanotechnology for solar energy collection and conversion. These three signature initiatives will be given priority in NNI’s 2011 budget, which is proposed to be $1.8 billion. The draft strategy is online at strategy.nano.gov. NNI is mandated by law to update its strategic plan every three years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA to revamp risk evaluation process after harsh criticism
National Commission On Forensic Science Is Launched
Nano Effort Adds Sustainable Design

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE