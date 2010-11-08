Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Women in Science Honored by L’Oréal

November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
L’Oréal USA awarded five women at the start of their scientific careers with L’Oréal USA For Women in Science Fellowships during a Sept. 23 ceremony in Washington, D.C. The annual research grants recognize and reward the most promising postdoctoral female scientists from across the country. Each fellow receives $60,000 to support her research.

Following are the 2010 fellows:

Brenda Bloodgood of Harvard Medical School is exploring the mechanisms employed by neurons to regulate the balance between neuronal excitation and inhibition. She hopes the research will lead to more targeted interventions for neurological disorders such as autism and epilepsy.

Gigi Galiana of Yale University is working with technology to improve complex imaging applications and reduce the time needed for conducting medical image scans.

M. Nia Madison of Meharry Medical College, in Nashville, is attempting to address knowledge gaps in the molecular basis for racial health disparities associated with global HIV infection rates.

Peggy L. St. Jacques of Harvard University is working to distinguish healthy aging from disease-related memory loss by examining the cognitive and neural basis of memory.

Lindley Winslow of Massachusetts Institute of Technology is seeking to discover why there is more matter than antimatter in the universe.

For more information on the award  winners or to apply for a 2011 fellowship, visit www.forwomeninscience.com.

