Agilent Provides Tools  To  Wyss Institute

Agilent Technologies will work with the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering Materials at Harvard University to develop new instruments and technologies. Under the multiyear agreement, Agilent will provide financial support, tools, and materials to advance Wyss’s programs in biomaterials evolution, programmable nanomaterials, and biomimetic microsystems. One of Agilent’s goals for the pact is to develop integrated force analysis and imaging capabilities for the emerging field of mechanobiology.
