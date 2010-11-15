The Eastern Advantage
Dye and pigment producers accelerate departure from the West for the rapidly industrializing Asia-Pacific region
November 15, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 46
Dye and pigment producers accelerate departure from the West for the rapidly industrializing Asia-Pacific region
Credit:
Dye and pigment producers accelerate departure from the West for the rapidly industrializing Asia-Pacific region
Advisers say EPA needs to do more work on its draft report assessing the risks of the toxic compounds
Behind the scenes with Amal Al-Aboudi
Another quarter of strong sales and earnings gives chemical executives reasons to be confident
Business groups fear Tariff Bill would invite retaliation and further damage the weak U.S. economy