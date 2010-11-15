Advertisement

8846cover1dye_opencxd_opt.jpg
8846cover1dye_opencxd_opt.jpg
November 15, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 46

Dye and pigment producers accelerate departure from the West for the rapidly industrializing Asia-Pacific region

Volume 88 | Issue 46
Business

The Eastern Advantage

Dye and pigment producers accelerate departure from the West for the rapidly industrializing Asia-Pacific region

Battling Bat Fungus

Scientists search for answers to an epidemic that is wiping out bats

More Dioxin Delays

Advisers say EPA needs to do more work on its draft report assessing the risks of the toxic compounds

  • Careers

    Eurasia-11

    Behind the scenes with Amal Al-Aboudi

  • Business

    Chemical Industry Locks In Recovery

    Another quarter of strong sales and earnings gives chemical executives reasons to be confident

  • Policy

    China Currency Row

    Business groups fear Tariff Bill would invite retaliation and further damage the weak U.S. economy

Analytical Chemistry

Quantum Cascade Lasers

Young technology is the next big thing in molecular spectroscopy

Record-Breaking Gas, GC For The iPhone, Uncertainty In Words

 

