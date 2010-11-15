Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Agreeing To Disagree

November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I ’m writing in response to your Sept. 6 editorial (page 5). You seem to genuinely want a response. I am acting on that assumption, but I’m not convinced. I have found ACS Washington headquarters to be in its own world with its own agenda and no concern for the welfare of the individual member. This is accompanied by the conviction they know all.

Derek Lowe’s comment that “I think that the pissed-off section of my readership is smaller than it appears, but it sure is vocal” reminds me that a veteran congressman once told a junior member of his party to pay close attention to his mail. Every letter you get also represents 20 people who feel the same way but did not take the time to write. I don’t know which is true in this case. Lowe had no doubts. I do know that Lowe belittles those who do not agree with him, much like you have regarded those who question the validity of the concept of man-made global warming.

As a 58-year member of ACS, I have had my employment adventures. With prayer and effort I have overcome my bitterness. But I can sympathize with those who still feel that way. At age 46 I had zero retirement benefits and three children facing college. Some years later, somehow, we have a fairly comfortable retirement and all the kids graduated from college. My wife having a period of stable employment and my working two jobs for seven years (one as a laborer in a warehouse) helped.

On the positive side, I have always enjoyed my activities and fellowship in ACS local sections. The ACS Employment Clearing House provided leads that gave me hope when I needed it. I have frequently published letters and papers in the Southwest Retort, the newsmagazine of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section. These writings as well as this one have required an investment of my time and thought. It is not an easy process. I have not considered writing to C&EN except when C&EN has requested members’ opinions on man-made global warming. I note the lack of feedback on these.

Regarding my employment adventures, after graduating with a Ph.D. in 1959, I have since earned an M.B.A., a Certified Safety Professional credential, and a Professional Engineer license (I passed the examinations) and have published papers. In the consulting expert witness business, I learned that the P.E. carries more weight than the Ph.D. With mergers, downsizings, and attaining age 60, I have had to scramble. I was laid off at the age of 60. (The office manager commented in a staff meeting that I was the oldest person in the office. He also commented: “You can do things that nobody else in this office can do.”)

I have had an enjoyable career as an expert witness. Being able to operate both as a chemist and an engineer has been most helpful. People do not understand the value of being able to work in multiple fields. I am enough of an engineer that the Dallas Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers named me the 2006 Engineer of the Year.

The ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section annually gives the Wilfred T. Doherty Award to an outstanding local chemist. I very much admire and respect any industrial chemist who can win this award, because so much of their work is applied, proprietary, and unpublishable. I know of three such winners whom I respect both personally and professionally. Two winners accepted early retirement packages and one was laid off. Firms should strive to find places for these outstanding people.

John E. Spessard
Dallas

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shout-out To Industrial Chemists
‘And The Winner Is …’ Not
Pointers And Warnings About USAJobs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE