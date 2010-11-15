Agreeing To Disagree

I ’m writing in response to your Sept. 6 editorial (page 5). You seem to genuinely want a response. I am acting on that assumption, but I’m not convinced. I have found ACS Washington headquarters to be in its own world with its own agenda and no concern for the welfare of the individual member. This is accompanied by the conviction they know all.

Derek Lowe’s comment that “I think that the pissed-off section of my readership is smaller than it appears, but it sure is vocal” reminds me that a veteran congressman once told a junior member of his party to pay close attention to his mail. Every letter you get also represents 20 people who feel the same way but did not take the time to write. I don’t know which is true in this case. Lowe had no doubts. I do know that Lowe belittles those who do not agree with him, much like you have regarded those who question the validity of the concept of man-made global warming.

As a 58-year member of ACS, I have had my employment adventures. With prayer and effort I have overcome my bitterness. But I can sympathize with those who still feel that way. At age 46 I had zero retirement benefits and three children facing college. Some years later, somehow, we have a fairly comfortable retirement and all the kids graduated from college. My wife having a period of stable employment and my working two jobs for seven years (one as a laborer in a warehouse) helped.

On the positive side, I have always enjoyed my activities and fellowship in ACS local sections. The ACS Employment Clearing House provided leads that gave me hope when I needed it. I have frequently published letters and papers in the Southwest Retort, the newsmagazine of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section. These writings as well as this one have required an investment of my time and thought. It is not an easy process. I have not considered writing to C&EN except when C&EN has requested members’ opinions on man-made global warming. I note the lack of feedback on these.

Regarding my employment adventures, after graduating with a Ph.D. in 1959, I have since earned an M.B.A., a Certified Safety Professional credential, and a Professional Engineer license (I passed the examinations) and have published papers. In the consulting expert witness business, I learned that the P.E. carries more weight than the Ph.D. With mergers, downsizings, and attaining age 60, I have had to scramble. I was laid off at the age of 60. (The office manager commented in a staff meeting that I was the oldest person in the office. He also commented: “You can do things that nobody else in this office can do.”)

I have had an enjoyable career as an expert witness. Being able to operate both as a chemist and an engineer has been most helpful. People do not understand the value of being able to work in multiple fields. I am enough of an engineer that the Dallas Section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers named me the 2006 Engineer of the Year.

The ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section annually gives the Wilfred T. Doherty Award to an outstanding local chemist. I very much admire and respect any industrial chemist who can win this award, because so much of their work is applied, proprietary, and unpublishable. I know of three such winners whom I respect both personally and professionally. Two winners accepted early retirement packages and one was laid off. Firms should strive to find places for these outstanding people.