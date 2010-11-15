BASF Shifts Paper Chemicals To Asia

BASF will exit the paper optical brighteners business in Europe and relocate paper dye production from Grenzach, Germany, to Ankleshwar, India. As a result, about 300 full-time jobs in Grenzach will be eliminated between 2011 and 2013. “Currently, paper chemicals is a difficult business to be in. Paper manufacturing is increasingly concentrated in Asia’s emerging markets,” says Fred Baumgartner, head of BASF’s paper chemicals division. About 180 people will continue working in Grenzach making cosmetic ingredients and specialty pigments, BASF says.
