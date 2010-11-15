BMS Scientist Admits To Stealing Secrets

Ph.D. scientist Shalin Jhaveri has pleaded guilty to theft of trade secrets from Bristol-Myers Squibb, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. Jhaveri, a technical operations associate in BMS’s management training program, met in a Syracuse, N.Y., hotel with an individual he believed was willing to finance a business he planned to start in his native India based on the stolen intellectual property. Jhaveri faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
