Chlorinated Flame Retardant Travels The Globe

In new research, Dechlorane Plus (DP), a widely used chlorinated flame retardant, emerges as a global pollutant. Researchers from Germany's Helmholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht Institute of Coastal Research report detecting DP in every one of 20 air samples they collected during two cruises on the Atlantic Ocean between the Arctic and Antarctica (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es103047n).

Historically, DP was used in electrical connectors, commercial wire, and cables. However, manufacturers may increasingly use it as a substitute for the brominated flame retardant decaBDE, which the European Union has banned in electronics and which American companies have agreed to phase out, says Axel Möller, a graduate student at the Institute of Coastal Research. More than 1 million pounds are manufactured each year of DP, which is long lasting and has raised concerns about human exposure.

Until now, the focus on DP in the environment has centered on the Great Lakes and China, where manufacturers of the chemical are located, says Ron Hites, distinguished professor of chemistry at Indiana University, Bloomington, who was first to detect DP in the atmosphere, in 2006 (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es051911h).

During research expeditions in 2008 and 2009, the German team captured samples using a high-volume air sampler aboard the Polarstern research ship. Back on land, in a clean room, the scientists analyzed the air samples using gas chromatography and mass spectrometry. The researchers detected the highest concentrations, 4.2 picograms per cubic meter (pg/m3), at a site near Greenland. The lowest concentrations, 0.05 pg/m3, occurred at remote sites in the middle of the East Greenland Sea and the Southern Ocean near Antarctica.