Dow Taps Beanstalk For Retail Branding

Dow Chemical will work with Beanstalk, a brand-licensing consultancy, to develop a consumer product line for the home improvement and do-it-yourself markets. Dow intends to launch a licensing program next year for several of its products, including Great Stuff polyurethane insulating foam sealant and Safetouch polyester insulation. “Beanstalk’s expertise in the home improvement retail industry makes them a perfect partner to help Dow,” says Jennifer Montgomery, retail brand manager at Dow. Earlier this year, Dow announced it would expand the number of outlets that market Safetouch.
