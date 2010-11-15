Explosion Kills One At DuPont Plant

An explosion on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at a DuPont plant in Buffalo, N.Y., killed one contract worker and left another with burns. The workers were welding a bracket to an empty 10,000-gal tank when the explosion occurred. DuPont is not sure what triggered the explosion, but the tank at one point contained polyvinyl fluoride. Tedlar polyvinyl fluoride film production has been halted while DuPont and OSHA officials investigate the cause of the accident. “The incident was limited to the equipment that was being worked on,” DuPont says. The plant, which also makes Corian countertop materials, employs 700 workers.
