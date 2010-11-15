Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Human Life’s Beginning

November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I must protest in the strongest terms Kevin Siek’s assertion as scientific fact that human life begins at fertilization (C&EN, Oct. 11, page 4). I challenge Siek, or anyone else, to quote such an assertion from any embryology textbook currently used in an accredited medical school. For an example of scientific thinking on this point, see O’Rahilly, Ronan and Fabiola Müller, “Human Embryology & Teratology,” 3rd Edition, New York: Wiley-Liss, 2001: “It needs to be emphasized that life is continuous, as is also human life, so that the question ‘When does (human) life begin?’ is meaningless in terms of ontogeny.”

Siek further objects, “To define the beginning of human life later in the cycle is to favor morphological over chemical considerations.” Well, yes. One might reasonably argue that, to qualify as a human being, an entity must have human organs and a brain of human complexity. I do not question Mr. Siek’s knowledge of biochemistry, but his conclusion is a statement of religious opinion, not science.

The real problem, as O’Rahilly and Müller ably state, is that human life does not begin at any definable moment in time, so any choice is somewhat arbitrary. For legal purposes, one might look to Amendment 14 of the U.S. Constitution, which uses the word “born,” rather than “conceived,” “implanted,” or “gestated.”

Gordon G. Cash
Oakton, Va.

While those like Siek fret over whether an embryo is a human in some biological, chemical, metaphysical, or material way, I would like to point out that taxpayers are already paying for the murder of humans the world over in the name of things much less beneficial than science.

Apparently, Siek has no problem giving “his fair share” to the research on defense contracts that make a more efficient missile, the only purpose of which is to seek, kill, or destroy. Meanwhile, the benefit derived from medical research involving the destruction of, dare I even give him the benefit of the doubt and say, a life—one that has no future and no past and cannot survive on its own volition—is indefensible to him.

I would suggest he has his priorities, if not his morals, backward. So until I no longer have to pay for wars in foreign lands or the murder of criminals by the state, Siek and his ilk will have to accept “paying” for experiments involving embryos for the benefit of epistemology and mankind. Anything less would be purely hypocritical.

Christopher Whitehead
New Orleans

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From the archives: The 1960s
Elevating The Conversation
Intelligence Is Not Required

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE