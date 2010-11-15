Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Quantum Cascade Lasers

Young technology is the next big thing in molecular spectroscopy

by Mitch Jacoby
November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

YOU’RE OUTTA HERE!
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cascade Technologies
As filled aerosol cans zip along a production line, a QC-laser-based gas detection system (top left) monitors for propellants and solvents. Leaking cans are immediately ejected from the line (foreground).
Credit: Cascade Technologies
As filled aerosol cans zip along a production line, a QC-laser-based gas detection system (top left) monitors for propellants and solvents. Leaking cans are immediately ejected from the line (foreground).

If the condensed history of infrared spectroscopy were written in biblical prose, the text might read: “In the beginning, dispersive instruments ruled. Then came the Fourier transform spectrometers, and the older instruments disappeared in a great purge.” The next verse in that ultrashort summary might not be recorded yet, but when molecular spectroscopy scribes put pen to parchment, they will certainly stress the field’s rapid advances due to the advent of quantum cascade (QC) lasers.

SUSPICIOUS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Block Engineering
Handheld QC laser systems, such as this one from Block Engineering, can identify potentially hazardous substances from a distance without the need to collect samples.
Credit: Block Engineering
Handheld QC laser systems, such as this one from Block Engineering, can identify potentially hazardous substances from a distance without the need to collect samples.
SMALL AND SHINY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cascade Technologies
The light-emitting medium (roughly 2 mm by 500 μm here) in a QC laser is a tiny semiconductor structure.
Credit: Cascade Technologies
The light-emitting medium (roughly 2 mm by 500 μm here) in a QC laser is a tiny semiconductor structure.

To give a sense of the progress made with these semiconductor-based light sources and their importance to chemical analysis, the field’s devotees stress the remarkable timescale over which they were developed and commercialized as well as the breadth of their applications.

“It has only been about 15 years since QC lasers were first demonstrated,” says chemistry Nobel Laureate Robert F. Curl Jr. of Rice University. “Yet in that short amount of time, these devices have become the most useful sources of tunable mid-infrared laser radiation.”

Some 20 companies, including newly launched start-ups and well-established manufacturers, now offer QC laser products ranging from the tiny semiconductor chips that generate the light to complete systems for chemical detection. And QC laser technology has quickly taken over a main role in chemical analysis in numerous arenas. Examples include gas analysis for industrial and commercial processes and chemical detection for medical, defense, and security applications. In addition, QC lasers figure prominently in advanced research systems designed by spectroscopists and other scientists.

The products and results keep coming. The past couple of months have brought an assortment of QC laser research papers in chemistry, physics, and applied physics journals. The same period has also seen new product launches. For example, Block Engineering, in Marlborough, Mass., just introduced a line of mid-IR spectrometers that includes LaserScan, a rugged handheld field instrument for remotely identifying unknown and potentially harmful substances.

QC lasers are tiny pieces of semiconductors—generally micrometers to millimeters in size—that feature nanometer-deep troughlike structures known as quantum wells. The devices were invented and demonstrated at Bell Laboratories in 1994 by a team that included Federico Capasso, now a professor of applied physics at Harvard University.

“QC lasers operate like an electronic waterfall,” Capasso says. Each quantum well is associated with a characteristic electron energy level determined by the well’s depth. Electrons can tunnel between adjacent wells of successively lower energies in a cascading process reminiscent of water flowing down a flight of stairs. At each level, the electron emits a photon that has a select wavelength. By tailoring the depth of the wells, which are often made by growing layers of aluminum indium arsenide and gallium indium arsenide on indium phosphide, scientists can select the laser’s wavelength, Capasso explains.

With their ability to emit laser light across the mid-IR spectrum, the so-called fingerprint region for many types of molecules, QC lasers are natural tools for chemical analysis. Adam Erlich, vice president for marketing and business development at Block Engineering, points to the inherently high spectral radiance (or brightness) of QC laser systems as one of their key advantages relative to Fourier transform IR instruments. “That feature enables us to get high signal-to-noise ratios for small samples examined with our IR microscopy configuration and to quickly analyze samples from a distance of 6 inches to 2 feet” in a standoff, or remote, configuration, he says.

Simon Nicholson, sales director for Cascade Technologies in Stirling, Scotland, says high chemical selectivity and specificity, coupled with rapid detection, are the major advantages of Cascade’s QC-laser-based gas analysis instruments, relative to non-QC-laser systems. The company’s QC laser detectors are used in applications characterized by complex and sometimes rapidly changing gas mixtures. Examples include monitoring industrial emissions for SOx , NOx , CO, and other pollutants; analyzing automotive exhaust in real time; and checking aerosol cans for leaks on high-speed production lines.

At Fujifilm Imaging Colorants, in Grangemouth, Scotland, chemical engineering group leader Zac Meadows says his team found traditional reagent-based trap-and-analyze methods for quantifying emission by-products from diazotization processes to be “totally hopeless.” And FTIR analysis proved difficult and time-consuming because of the complex nature of the gas mixtures. “For fast-track development of new processes, we just could not trust our results from those other methods,” he says. “QC laser detection solved a big problem for us.”

Researchers in academic labs are also putting QC lasers through the paces. Many of them are using instruments from Daylight Solutions, in Poway, Calif. For example, Thomas G. Thundat, a professor of chemical and materials engineering at the University of Alberta, uses the technology for remote detection. “We have used QC lasers to obtain spectra of explosive residues on surfaces 50 meters away,” he says. His group reports a detection limit of about 100 ng/cm2 (Anal. Chem. 2009, 81, 1952). “The beauty is that you can get this information within 0.8 seconds,” he adds.

And at Rice University, Frank K. Tittel and coworkers used a version of photoacoustic spectroscopy with a QC laser source to detect nitric oxide in concentrations as low as 15 ppb by volume with a five-second data acquisition time (Appl. Phys. B 2010, 100, 125). Capasso, Curl, and Tittel recently reviewed QC laser usage in chemical physics applications (Chem. Phys. Lett. 2010, 487, 1).

“The development of QC lasers is a clear breakthrough,” Thundat says. “There’s no doubt about it, this laser platform is definitely a game changer.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shrinking X-ray absorption spectroscopy down to the benchtop
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C&EN Webinar: Introducing A New Rapid Trace Gas and Headspace Analysis Technology: SIFT-MS
Frequency Combs Rev Up Imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE