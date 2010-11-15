Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Rare-Earth Separations

November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

I was interested to note the reference to the Ames Laboratory at Iowa State University in the article about rare earths (C&EN, Aug. 30, page 9). I worked at the Ames Laboratory from 1950 to 1953 under Frank Spedding, the first director of both the Ames Laboratory and the university’s Institute for Atomic Research.

During World War II, Spedding’s group had quietly provided a substantial amount of the uranium used in the atomic pile at the University of Chicago. He was interested in the chemistry of the rare earths, which at that time were separated by laborious processes. He concluded that small differences in their dissociation constants should make them amenable to separation by ion exchange.

My first work was assisting in the evaluation of that technique, using 1-inch-diameter × 48-inch glass columns filled with Dowex-50 resin. Carefully controlled column preparation and elution conditions allowed the preparation of multigram quantities of high-purity rare earths for the first time by a simple process. Samples of high-purity oxides were supplied to many other research organizations, including other Atomic Energy Commission laboratories. By 1953, the demand had increased substantially, and banks of 6-inch-diameter × 10-foot-long columns were in use.

Jack L. Evans
Sun City West, Ariz.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE