Tate & Lyle To Make Farnesene For Amyris

Food ingredients company Tate & Lyle will manufacture farnesene from sugar under contract for renewable chemicals and fuels firm Amyris at its facility in Decatur, Ill. Amyris will market the farnesene as a transportation fuel and as a specialty chemical for detergents, cosmetics, and industrial lubricants. Amyris also has plans to make farnesene in Brazil. Separately, Amyris and the Swiss firm Firmenich will collaborate on the development of a biobased flavor and fragrance ingredient to be manufactured by Amyris.
