Teijin To Start Making Special Polyethylene

Teijin plans to enter the ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber and tape business by establishing a facility in Emmen, the Netherlands. The Japanese firm aims to start commercial production, based on new technology, in the second half of 2011. Today, the UHMWPE fiber business is dominated by DSM and Honeywell. Teijin says it is targeting a global market share of 15–20% by 2015. The technology was developed by scientists in Teijin’s aramid fibers business in the Netherlands and Japan.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter