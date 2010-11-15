Tyson And Syntroleum Open Biofuels Plant

Tyson Foods and biofuels firm Syntroleum have opened a joint-venture facility in Geismar, La., called Dynamic Fuels, that makes renewable diesel from non-food-grade beef tallow, pork lard, and chicken fat. The plant, now producing 2,500 barrels per day, has a maximum capacity of 1.8 million bbl per year. Syntroleum’s process converts biomass-derived synthesis gas into liquid hydrocarbons. The company estimates that the resulting diesel has a carbon footprint 75% lower than that of petroleum diesel.
