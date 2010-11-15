W.R. Grace Acquires Chinese Waterproofer

W.R. Grace has purchased Wuhan Meilixin New Building Materials, a Chinese manufacturer of waterproofing products. With headquarters in the central China city of Wuhan, Meilixin employs about 50 people. The company produces coatings, multilayer compound membranes, self-adhesive rubber membranes, and other waterproofing materials. Grace says it’s trying to boost its presence in emerging markets.
