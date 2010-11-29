Arthur W. Weston, 96, a retired Abbott Laboratories vice president, died in Lake Forest, Ill., on June 26, after a brief illness.
Born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Weston received a B.A. and an M.A. at Queen’s University, in Kingston, Ontario, before earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill., in 1938.
During World War II, as a member of the War Manpower Commission and the Office of Scientific Research & Development’s Committee on Medical Research, he contributed to the international effort to develop penicillin and other drugs.
In 1940, Weston joined Abbott Labs as a senior research chemist. He became a U.S. citizen in 1952 and served as an Abbott vice president in various scientific capacities for 20 years. He was also a member of the Abbott Board of Directors. He retired in 1979.
Weston was awarded 28 U.S. patents and 175 international patents for chemical compounds, invented or coinvented five pharmaceuticals that were marketed worldwide, and authored or coauthored 35 scientific publications.
Weston was director of the Industrial Research Institute and served on committees and panels within the National Research Council, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Defense. He was active in the ACS Chicago Section, serving as its director. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1937. He was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon and received numerous awards.
He was active in community organizations, supported numerous charities, and recently created the Arthur & Dawn Weston Fellowship in University Teaching & Learning at McGill University, in Montreal.
Weston is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dawn; their two sons, Roger and Randall; daughter, Cynthia; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
