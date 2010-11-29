Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Arthur W. Weston

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Arthur W. Weston, 96, a retired Abbott Laboratories vice president, died in Lake Forest, Ill., on June 26, after a brief illness.

Born in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Weston received a B.A. and an M.A. at Queen’s University, in Kingston, Ontario, before earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Ill., in 1938.

During World War II, as a member of the War Manpower Commission and the Office of Scientific Research & Development’s Committee on Medical Research, he contributed to the international effort to develop penicillin and other drugs.

In 1940, Weston joined Abbott Labs as a senior research chemist. He became a U.S. citizen in 1952 and served as an Abbott vice president in various scientific capacities for 20 years. He was also a member of the Abbott Board of Directors. He retired in 1979.

Weston was awarded 28 U.S. patents and 175 international patents for chemical compounds, invented or coinvented five pharmaceuticals that were marketed worldwide, and authored or coauthored 35 scientific publications.

Weston was director of the Industrial Research Institute and served on committees and panels within the National Research Council, the National Science Foundation, and the Department of Defense. He was active in the ACS Chicago Section, serving as its director. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1937. He was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Sigma Xi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon and received numerous awards.

He was active in community organizations, supported numerous charities, and recently created the Arthur & Dawn Weston Fellowship in University Teaching & Learning at McGill University, in Montreal.

Weston is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dawn; their two sons, Roger and Randall; daughter, Cynthia; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roland E. Florin
Joseph V. Swintosky
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur E. Marcinkowsky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE