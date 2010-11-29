Close Quarters
Crowded conditions such as those in cells can affect proteins’ structure, function, and activity
November 29, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 48
Credit:
Europe's Chemical Industry approaches first registration deadline and readies for more
AMRI hopes to rebound following setbacks in its Pharma Services Expansion in 2010
Republicans’ stance on global-warming science suggests a rough road ahead for researchers
Chemists are taking to web tools to fulfill ‘broader impact’ requirement in NSF grants