Close Quarters

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8848cover1_crowdingcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8848cover1_crowdingcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

November 29, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 48

Crowded conditions such as those in cells can affect proteins’ structure, function, and activity

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 48
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Materials

Close Quarters

Crowded conditions such as those in cells can affect proteins’ structure, function, and activity

Last-Minute Push For REACH Rule

Europe's Chemical Industry approaches first registration deadline and readies for more

Untangling Biosimilars

FDA faces conflicting views on how to develop drug approval pathway

  • Business

    The Ups And Downs Of A One-stop Shop

    AMRI hopes to rebound following setbacks in its Pharma Services Expansion in 2010

  • Policy

    Communication: Do You Speak My Language?

  • Environment

    Political Climate Changes

    Republicans’ stance on global-warming science suggests a rough road ahead for researchers

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Education

Online Outreach

Chemists are taking to web tools to fulfill ‘broader impact’ requirement in NSF grants

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT