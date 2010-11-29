Aurelius Acquires KemFine’s U.K. Unit

The German private equity firm Aurelius has acquired KemFine UK from Finland’s KemFine Group. Based in Grangemouth, Scotland, KemFine UK produces fine chemicals for agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical customers. Its sales last year were about $65 million. KemFine Group, once part of Kemira, bought the U.K. business from Avecia in 2005. The deal is the second in fine chemicals for Aurelius. In February, it acquired Isochem from France’s SNPE.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter