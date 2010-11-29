Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

B. Peter Block

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

B . Peter Block, 86, a retired Pennwalt Chemical chemist who was an expert in inorganic polymers and coordination chemistry, died of pancreatic cancer on July 1.

Born in Saginaw, Mich., Block earned a bachelor’s at Harvard University, a master’s in chemistry at the University of Tennessee, and a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Illinois.

He taught chemistry at the University of Chicago and at Pennsylvania State University before working for Pennwalt from 1957 until he retired in 1985.

Block received ACS’s Philadelphia Section Award in 1968. He was a member of an international panel of the Chemical Manufacturers’ Association (now the American Chemistry Council) that investigated the impact of chlorofluorocarbons on the ozone layer. He coauthored the book “Inorganic Chemical Nomenclature: Principles and Practice,” which was published in 1990.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1946. He also was a member of Sigma Xi, Alpha Chi Sigma, Phi Lambda Upsilon, and Phi Kappa Phi.

Block was an elder of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, Tenn. He was also an avid bowler and bridge player and was a lifetime member of the American Cryptogram Association.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Viola; a daughter, Carolyn; a son, Frederick; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Peter G. Arvan
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Donald J. Bettinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE