People

Bernard E. Saltzman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Bernard E. Saltzman, 92, an emeritus professor of environmental health at the University of Cincinnati, died of cardiac arrest on Sept. 6 in Mason, Ohio.

Born in New York City, Saltzman received a bachelor’s degree from City College of New York in 1939, a master’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1940, and a doctorate from the University of Cincinnati in 1958—all in chemical engineering.

He worked for 26 years in the U.S. Public Health Service, where he focused on industrial hygiene and measurement of air pollution. Then in 1967, he joined the faculty of the Department of Environmental Health at the University of Cincinnati as a full professor. He became an emeritus professor in 1986.

Saltzman was credited with more than 120 scientific publications. His Analytical Chemistry paper “Colorimetric Microdetermination of Nitrogen Dioxide in the Atmosphere” (1954, 26, 1949), had been cited 654 times as of September 2010. Saltzman continued his scholarly work late in life, with two refereed journal articles published when he was 83.

He was a member of the Intersociety Committee on Methods of Air Sampling & Analysis for more than 20 years and served as chair for four years. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1945.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Phyllis, Gregory, and Barbara; and seven grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

