China Piles Into Solar

Solar-cell and finished module manufacturing capacity expansion in 2010 will be led by China, according to market research firm iSuppli. Of the world’s top 10 firms, ranked according to added capacity, China-based LDK Solar will have grown the most by year’s end, with a total of 1.4 gigawatts’ worth of module and cell manufacturing. LDK is focusing on module fabrication, devoting only 120 MW of added capacity to cell manufacturing. Six other Chinese firms are on the top 10 list: Suntech Power, JA Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Tianwei New Energy, Trina Solar Energy, and Jinko Solar. Norway’s REC, Canadian Solar, and Taiwan’s Motech also made the list. In all, China will claim 72% of the total 9.0-GW increase by the top 10. European countries lead in solar installations, says Greg Sheppard, chief research officer at iSuppli. However, he adds, “with Chinese cell and module manufacturers now engaged in a race to expand manufacturing, the country is certain to maintain and expand its dominant position.”
