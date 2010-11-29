Clyde Orr Jr., 88, chairman of the board and cofounder of Micromeritics Instrument and an emeritus professor of chemical engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology, died on Sept. 15.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Orr earned a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1948 and a doctorate in chemical engineering from Georgia Tech in 1952, working under Joseph DallaValle.
He was then hired as an assistant research professor at Georgia Tech. He remained a faculty member there for 30 years, ultimately receiving the title of Regents’ Professor.
In 1958, Orr and a member of his research team, Warren Hendrix, began designing a new gas adsorption analyzer, which became the basis for their cofounding of Micromeritics in 1962.
Orr published many technical publications, including the book “Particulate Technology.” In 1995, he was inducted as a member of the Georgia Institute of Technology Hall of Fame. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1954.
He is survived by his four children, Donald, Douglas, Jeanne Thomas, and Lynne Strickland; and four grandchildren. Orr’s wife, Mary, predeceased him.
