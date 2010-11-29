DuPont Settles Environmental Suit

DuPont has reached a proposed settlement with class-action lawsuit members who claim pollution from a zinc smelter compromised their health. The smelter, in Spelter, W.Va., was shuttered in 1950. Terms call for DuPont to pay $70 million for cleanup and other costs. They also call for DuPont to pay for a 30-year health-monitoring program. The settlement resolves an appeal it lost earlier this year in which plaintiffs were awarded $98 million (C&EN, April 5, page 19).
