Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Edwin S. Campbell

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Campbell
[+]Enlarge

Edwin S. Campbell, 84, a retired associate professor of theoretical chemistry at New York University, died on Aug. 27 of heart failure.

Born in Ada, Ohio, Campbell received a B.S. in chemistry from Johns Hopkins University in 1948 before earning a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley.

He taught at the University of Southern California and worked at the University of Wisconsin before joining the NYU faculty in 1955. He remained there until he retired in 1991.

Campbell’s early research work was on the chemistry of flames. Later, his research program focused on the accurate representation of the contribution of long-range electrostatic interactions to chemical structures, including water clusters and ice. Most force-field calculations used in simulations ignore the “cooperativity” of the interactions, but he was an early proponent of representing such cooperativity through induced dipole moments. Campbell also clarified the applicability of the widely used Ewald sums for computing the interaction energies of periodic systems, such as crystal lattices.

Campbell was a member of ACS, the American Physical Society, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Union of Concerned Scientists.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Frank O. Ellison
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Henry A. Bent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rufus W. Lumry II

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE