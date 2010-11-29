Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Eugene E. Magat

by Susan J. Ainsworth
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Eugene E. Magat, 91, a DuPont chemist who helped discover Kevlar, died on Aug. 24 in Durham, N.C., after battling Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Kharkov, Russia, Magat spent his grade school years in Paris before moving to the U.S. in 1939. He then earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1943 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1945, both at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Magat then accepted a job as a polymer chemist in DuPont’s Fiber Research Department in Wilmington, Del., where he remained for 33 years and led the team that discovered and developed Kevlar.

He authored a book about the discovery of Kevlar and was credited with 29 publications and 30 patents.

Following his retirement from DuPont in 1978, Magat was a visiting professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He then moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., where he served as an administrator in the Army Research Office and later as a visiting research professor at Duke University; the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and North Carolina State University. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1944. Magat was also a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Phyllis; daughters, Barbara Cecil and Anita; and two granddaughters. His son, Wesley, predeceased him.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rodney N. Hader
William R. Jones
William G. Deichert

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE