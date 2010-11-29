Eugene Wiley, 69, a retired Cookeville, Tenn., industrial chemist, died of a heart attack on Oct. 2.
Born in Overton County, Tenn., Wiley received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1963 and a master’s degree in analytical and organic chemistry in 1965, both from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute (now Tennessee Technological University).
During his 35-year career, he worked in Decatur, Ala., as a chemist for Chemstrand, Monsanto, and Solutia.
Wiley was a member of Bangham Heights Baptist Church and of ACS, which he joined in 1964.
Wiley is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Della Gerelene; daughter, Carolyn Lockwood; two sons, Anthony and Michael; and four grandchildren.
