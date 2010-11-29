Frank Pellegrini, 69, dean of the School of Arts & Sciences at Farmingdale State College, in New York, died on March 25.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Pellegrini received a B.S., an M.S., and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from St. John’s University.
He began his teaching career at Farmingdale State College as an assistant professor in 1969 and was named chairman of the chemistry department in 1974. A full professor by 1979, he became dean of the School of Arts & Sciences in 2000 and served for more than two years as interim provost. Pellegrini taught organic and general chemistry for more than 35 years.
He published twice in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, coauthored the text “Chemistry: A Modern Introduction,” and wrote “Organic Chemistry I” and “Organic Chemistry II” for the CliffsNotes Quick Review series. In 2001, he received a patent for a transdermal drug-delivery system.
He received the State University of New York Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1982 and the St. John’s University Presidential Research Award. He was a member of Sigma Xi, Rho Chi, and ACS, which he joined in 1964.
He had been active in the Dix Hills Volunteer Fire Department since 1976, serving as chief and as fire commissioner. He served as chairman of the local Board of Fire Commissioners from 2000 to 2005.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Georgianna; daughters, Christine P. Busch and Denise P. Knoll; and two granddaughters.
