Fred E. Boettner, 91, a retired chemical researcher in High Point, N.C., died on Feb. 3.
Born in Murphysboro, Ill., Boettner received a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College in 1940, a master’s from Tulane University in 1942, and a doctorate in organic chemistry in 1947 from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. All three degrees were in organic chemistry.
He conducted research at the National Cancer Institute, where he helped to develop the anticancer drug Taxol. Boettner also worked for Rohm and Haas in Philadelphia, retiring from the company in 1976. He then worked at Polysciences in Warminster, Pa., until 1987. Later, he worked as a consultant for the production of anticancer agents, specializing in chromatography.
During his career, Boettner worked on extracting compounds from natural products for pharmaceuticals and conducted research on ion-exchange resins for water-purification processes. He was credited with more than 25 U.S. patents and 228 international patents. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1942.
Boettner was also an accomplished wood-carver and a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynette B. Massey and Susan B. Williams; son, Fred H.; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. His wife, Lynette, whom he married in 1942, died in 1987.
