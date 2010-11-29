Gates Backs Work On Insecticides

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded $50 million to the Innovative Vector Control Consortium to continue developing new insecticides to control insects that transmit malaria, dengue, and other neglected tropical diseases. IVCC was established in 2005 at England’s Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine with an initial $51 million grant from the Gates Foundation. Working with the chemical industry, IVCC’s goal is to provide three new active ingredients for use in insecticides that promote public health by 2020.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter