George Whitesides Is Cotton Medalist

George M. Whitesides, the Woodford L. & Ann A. Flowers University Professor at Harvard University, is the 2011 recipient of the F. A. Cotton Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M department of chemistry. Whitesides was chosen for his many contributions to the field of chemistry, especially in organometallic chemistry, applied biochemistry, surface science, and materials science.
The Cotton Medal is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, who was the W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M. Given annually since 1995, the award recognizes excellence in chemical research.
Whitesides’ research interests are as varied as 3-D mammalian cell culture, technology for the developing world, soft robotics, and flames. He will receive the award on April 6, 2011, during a banquet at Texas A&M University.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter