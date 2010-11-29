Harrison Howe Award To Joseph DeSimone

Joseph M. DeSimone, Chancellor’s Eminent Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University, is the winner of the 2011 Harrison Howe Award. The award is presented annually by the ACS Rochester Section in memory of one of its cofounders. DeSimone, who is also founder of Liquidia Technologies, in Research Triangle Park, N.C., will receive the award in April 2011 during a ceremony in Rochester, N.Y.
DeSimone’s group is focused on learning how to bring the precision, uniformity, and mass production techniques associated with the fabrication of nanoscale features in the microelectronics industry to the nanomedicine field for the fabrication and delivery of vaccines and therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases.
