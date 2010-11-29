Hartley 2 Reveals More Surprises

Images of comet Hartley 2 captured by the spacecraft EPOXI show not only that the jets of gas driving the comet’s tail are composed largely of CO 2 (dry ice) but also that the comet’s nucleus is surrounded by “dandelion puffs” of water ice, a team announced on Nov. 18. NASA’s EPOXI was known as Deep Impact when it blasted a crater in the comet Tempel 1 five years ago. The craft was redirected to the peanut-shaped Hartley 2 on a second mission. Hartley 2’s CO 2 -based tail has given researchers a surprise, because the ice in comets that sublimes when warmed by the sun, spewing vapor and dust outward, is usually water. But fluffy puffs of water ice as big as golf balls and even basketballs also surround the nucleus, like a swarm of ghostly bees. “We’re seeing snowballs, not ice cubes,” said Jessica M. Sunshine, a scientist for the EPOXI mission. The team was also surprised to find a tremendous amount of water vapor coming from the “waist” of the comet’s body, implying that subsurface ice from that section is evaporating.