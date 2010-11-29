Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Imaging Molecules On Living Cells

Click-chemistry technique provides a nontoxic way to visualize biomolecules on cell surfaces in vivo

by Stu Borman
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new biocompatible molecular visualization technique based on click chemistry offers a potentially advantageous alternative to previous methods for imaging specific biomolecules on the surfaces of living cells.

Click chemistry is a method in which heteroatom links are used to join together small molecular units in a modular fashion. A click-chemistry reaction called copper-catalyzed azide-alkyne cycloaddition (CuAAC), developed in 2002, has in the past been used to add fluorescent labels to cell-surface biomolecules, enabling scientists to image them. But the copper catalyst causes impairment or death of cells and organisms exposed to it, and the slow kinetics of the reaction have hindered broader use of the approach.

A copper-free cycloaddition developed in 2004 by chemical biologist Carolyn R. Bertozzi of the University of California, Berkeley, and coworkers is much more biocompatible and nontoxic than the CuAAC method.

Glowing
[+]Enlarge
In this confocal image, fluorescently labeled glycans light up the boundaries of cell surfaces in a zebrafish embryo.
In this confocal image, fluorescently labeled glycans light up the boundaries of cell surfaces in a zebrafish embryo.

Now, synthetic chemist and glycobiologist Peng Wu of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in the Bronx, N.Y., and coworkers have developed an alternative in vivo labeling and imaging procedure that is easy to carry out and, like Bertozzi’s technique, seems to minimize cytotoxicity problems (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja106553e).

The researchers accomplished this feat by screening a compound library for ligands that could sequester copper in such a way that it can still catalyze CuAAC but is rendered nontoxic. In the screen, they found BTTES, a tris(triazolylmethyl)amine-based ligand that coordinates with copper, accelerates CuAAC dramatically, and is easily prepared on the gram scale from commercially available materials in five steps. Tests on four different cell lines and in live zebra­fish embryos suggest that it’s nontoxic.

“One question the field will have to address is how much exposure to these new CuAAC conditions cells and organisms can take,” Bertozzi comments. “It seems that any more than 15 minutes leads to toxicity.” But so far, Wu and coworkers find that the procedure requires organisms to be exposed to reagents for only one to three minutes, and Bertozzi agrees that a 15-minute toxicity limit “may be plenty long for many applications.”

The researchers used the BTTES-based approach to detect sialylated glycans on surfaces of live mammalian cells and to image fucosylated glycans in live zebrafish embryos.

Wu and coworkers “have identified ligand systems that both increase the rate of CuAAC substantially and largely obviate toxicity issues, at least for systems involving cell-surface modifications,” says Stephen G. Withers, a glycoenzyme expert at the University of British Columbia. The work could “greatly open up the areas of application of click reagents,” he adds.

The approach “represents a significant advance for the use of CuAAC in living systems,” says James C. Paulson, a glycobiologist at Scripps Research Institute. “The reduced toxicity of the ligand-coordinated copper will make it possible to explore limitless applications of bioorthogonal azide-alkyne cycloaddition reactions in living systems.”

Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc. (Both)
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Click chemistry offers a way to turn cells into potential therapies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sugar-transferring enzyme adds antibody to cell surface

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE