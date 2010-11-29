Advertisement

Environment

Joint Research Is More Expensive

by David Pittman
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Earth and space science research conducted by federal agency collaboration typically results in additional complexity, cost, and risk, according to a report from the National Research Council. “Advocates of collaboration have sometimes underestimated the difficulties and associated costs and risks of dividing responsibility and accountability between two or more partners,” says the report, which examined case studies from missions shared by NASA and other agencies including NOAA, the U.S. Geological Survey, and the Departments of Defense and Energy. Limitations to successful collaborations often exist because the agencies operate under different budgetary priorities and congressional mandates. The report highlighted the problematic areas of overlapping climate research programs between NASA and NOAA. NRC recommends that federal agencies conduct Earth and space science projects independently unless administrators determine that collaboration results in significant added value or is critical to one agency’s success. If policymakers continue to encourage interagency research, the report says, they should also provide specific incentives and support, including cross-cutting budget submissions and funding protection for interagency projects.

