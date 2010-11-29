Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Kavli Lecturers Chosen For 2011 ACS National Meetings

by Linda Wang
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The American Chemical Society has named the speakers for The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program. The lectures will take place during the ACS national meetings in 2011.

Solomon
[+]Enlarge

Virgil Percec, the P. Roy Vagelos Chair & Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss the bioinspired synthesis of complex molecular systems during his March 27 lecture at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Susan Solomon, a senior scientist for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, will deliver a lecture on her research on Aug. 29 at the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.

Sponsored by The Kavli Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports basic scientific research, the lectures are designed to address the urgent need for vigorous, “outside the box” thinking by scientists as they tackle the world’s mounting challenges, including climate change, emerging diseases, and water and energy shortages (C&EN, July 19, page 42).

“We are dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of humanity, promoting public understanding of scientific research, and supporting scientists and their work,” said Kavli Foundation President Robert W. Conn in a statement. “The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program at the ACS national meetings fits perfectly with our commitment to support groundbreaking discovery and promote public understanding.”

Percec’s research explores the juncture between organic, supramolecular, and macromolecular chemistry. He led an international collaboration of chemists and engineers to prepare and analyze a library of synthetic biomaterials that mimic cellular membranes and that show promise in nanomedicine.

Solomon’s research into the cause of the ozone hole above the Antarctic helped institute a global ban on the chemicals that destroy atmospheric ozone.

“Virgil Percec and Susan Solomon are among the world’s most influential scientific innovators,” ACS President Joseph S. Francisco said. “Their efforts to improve people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry should inspire us all. They are not just thinking ‘outside of the box.’ They’re doing it in ways that will reshape our science and remake our world into a better place.”

“We’re thrilled that these two scientific innovators have agreed to participate in this important lecture series,” ACS President-Elect Nancy B. Jackson said. “These lectures will be among the highlights of the International Year of Chemistry 2011, a worldwide celebration of the achievements of chemistry and its contributions to the well-being of humankind.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2021 Dreyfus Prize to James Anderson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Committee on Science: At the frontiers of chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE