Kavli Lecturers Chosen For 2011 ACS National Meetings

The American Chemical Society has named the speakers for The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program. The lectures will take place during the ACS national meetings in 2011.

Virgil Percec, the P. Roy Vagelos Chair & Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, will discuss the bioinspired synthesis of complex molecular systems during his March 27 lecture at the spring ACS national meeting in Anaheim, Calif. Susan Solomon, a senior scientist for the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, will deliver a lecture on her research on Aug. 29 at the fall ACS national meeting in Denver.

Sponsored by The Kavli Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports basic scientific research, the lectures are designed to address the urgent need for vigorous, “outside the box” thinking by scientists as they tackle the world’s mounting challenges, including climate change, emerging diseases, and water and energy shortages (C&EN, July 19, page 42).

“We are dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of humanity, promoting public understanding of scientific research, and supporting scientists and their work,” said Kavli Foundation President Robert W. Conn in a statement. “The Kavli Foundation Innovations in Chemistry Lecture program at the ACS national meetings fits perfectly with our commitment to support groundbreaking discovery and promote public understanding.”

Percec’s research explores the juncture between organic, supramolecular, and macromolecular chemistry. He led an international collaboration of chemists and engineers to prepare and analyze a library of synthetic biomaterials that mimic cellular membranes and that show promise in nanomedicine.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Solomon’s research into the cause of the ozone hole above the Antarctic helped institute a global ban on the chemicals that destroy atmospheric ozone.

“Virgil Percec and Susan Solomon are among the world’s most influential scientific innovators,” ACS President Joseph S. Francisco said. “Their efforts to improve people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry should inspire us all. They are not just thinking ‘outside of the box.’ They’re doing it in ways that will reshape our science and remake our world into a better place.”