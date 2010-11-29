Locations Of Research Jobs

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available
The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
In response to Emily Machado’s letter, why can’t we have research jobs in the U.S. and China and India (C&EN, Sept. 20, page 2)? Scientific talent should not be limited in job or location options (or degree), and the opportunities available should be all over as well, not merely where you can get the cheapest labor available.
Walter J. Wawro Sr.
Bedford, Ohio
