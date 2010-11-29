Midwest Award To John Verkade

John G. Verkade, University Professor in the department of chemistry at Iowa State University, is the recipient of the ACS St. Louis Section’s 2010 ACS Midwest Award.
Verkade’s contributions include the development of caged phosphines, or “Verkade superbases,” as catalysts for many important organic transformations. Proazaphosphatranes of this type have found applications as superior reagents and catalysts in diverse organic processes that are base-induced.
In addition, Verkade invented a novel pictorial approach to generating the shapes of all the molecular orbitals and vibratory motions of a wide variety of molecules. This teaching tool became known as the “generator orbital” approach.
