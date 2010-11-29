Negishi And Suzuki Awarded Japan’s Order Of Culture

Nobel Laureates Ei-ichi Negishi, the Herbert C. Brown Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University; and Akira Suzuki, emeritus chemistry professor at Hokkaido University, in Japan, were honored by the Emperor of Japan with the Order of Culture during a ceremony on Nov. 3. The Order of Culture is Japan’s top cultural award.
Negishi and Suzuki are best known for their work on palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions, in which palladium is used to catalyze the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. These reactions are widely used to make complex molecular structures such as pharmaceuticals and other biologically active compounds. For this work, Negishi and Suzuki, along with Richard F. Heck, Willis F. Harrington Professor Emeritus at the University of Delaware, were awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (C&EN, Oct. 11, page 7).
Five other people were also selected for this year’s Order of Culture. They are architect Tadao Ando, nuclear physicist Akito Arima, fashion designer Issey Miyake, stage director Yukio Ninagawa, and medieval historian Haruko Wakita.
