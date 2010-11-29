Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Negishi And Suzuki Awarded Japan’s Order Of Culture

November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Negishi
[+]Enlarge

Nobel Laureates Ei-ichi Negishi, the Herbert C. Brown Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University; and Akira Suzuki, emeritus chemistry professor at Hokkaido University, in Japan, were honored by the Emperor of Japan with the Order of Culture during a ceremony on Nov. 3. The Order of Culture is Japan’s top cultural award.

Negishi and Suzuki are best known for their work on palladium-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions, in which palladium is used to catalyze the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. These reactions are widely used to make complex molecular structures such as pharmaceuticals and other biologically active compounds. For this work, Negishi and Suzuki, along with Richard F. Heck, Willis F. Harrington Professor Emeritus at the University of Delaware, were awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Chemistry (C&EN, Oct. 11, page 7).

Five other people were also selected for this year’s Order of Culture. They are architect Tadao Ando, nuclear physicist Akito Arima, fashion designer Issey Miyake, stage director Yukio Ninagawa, and medieval historian Haruko Wakita.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Grubbs wins Remsen Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry Nobel Laureate Richard F. Heck Dies
Barry Trost Is Pauling Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE