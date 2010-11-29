Nominations Sought For Skolnik Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2012 Herman Skolnik Award. Nominations should describe the nominee’s contributions to the field of chemical information and should include supportive materials such as a biographical sketch and a list of publications and presentations. Three seconding letters are also required. Nominations and supporting material should be sent by e-mail to Phil McHale at philmchale@comcast.net. Paper submissions are no longer accepted. The deadline for nominations is June 1, 2011.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter