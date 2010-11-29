Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

One Singular Scent-sation

November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

ACS 2009 IRS Form 990 Available

The American Chemical Society’s 2009 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading, “ACS IRS Form 990,” and click on “2009 IRS Form 990.”Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

I am writing with regard to the story “Kids’ Books Ease Path to Science” (C&EN, Sept. 20, page 31).

I’ll preface my message with the caveat that I am not a scientist, but I was reading my daughter’s C&EN and found it quite interesting. In my years as a Girl Scout volunteer and naturalist, the scent activity described in the story is one that I have used with children numerous times. Because of the rising number of people with latex allergies, however, I do not recommend balloons (far too dangerous); instead, put the scent on a cotton ball placed in plastic containers (for example, film canisters or medicine bottles without locking caps). We also discussed how our sense of smell can become more confused as we smell different scents.

Children do love this activity. When I did it we made it a game called “Are You My Mother?” focusing on how various insects use the sense of smell to identify their own. I would have even numbers of various scents and pass them out to the girls. Their task was to find the scent that matched their own. At the conclusion of the game, we would discuss our findings: How many did they have to smell before finding their match? Did it become more challenging to distinguish smells after a while? If so, at what point did it become more challenging? If some were mismatched, we talked about whether they were confident in their decision or if they were so confused they just matched up?

Linda J. Hoff
Grand Blanc, Mich.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Quiz: How much do you know about summer hair color changes?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Website search terms of the year
A furry tale

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE