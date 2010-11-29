Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Popcorn Lung Triggers Laid Bare

Scientists present the first structural glimpse of diacetyl-arginine adducts, which could help determine diacetyl toxicity

by Carmen Drahl
November 29, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Diacetyl, the molecule implicated in the disease known as popcorn lung, reacts with the amino acid arginine to form four products, according to a report (J. Agric. Food Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf103251w). This is the first glimpse of what diacetyl-arginine adducts look like, even though diacetyl, also known as 2,3-butanedione, has been used as a biochemical tool for more than 40 years to modify arginine residues in proteins. Diacetyl has many uses in industry, but it has become infamous as a butter-flavoring ingredient thought to have sickened some workers at microwave popcorn plants. James M. Mathews and colleagues at RTI International, in collaboration with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, combined N-α-acetyl-l-arginine with diacetyl and determined adduct structures with NMR and mass spectrometry (one shown, diacetyl portion in red). The products interconvert under certain conditions, they note. The mechanism of diacetyl toxicity isn’t known, so the researchers hope they can use the adducts to study the immune system’s response when lung proteins are exposed to diacetyl.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tracking a tricky chemical protein modification
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescence Probe For Citrullination
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diacetyl Exacerbates Amyloid Toxicity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE