Robert D. Vaughn, 80, a retired chemical engineer of Portland, Ore., died on Aug. 4.
Born in Cincinnati, Vaughn received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University in 1951 before earning both a master’s degree and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.
Vaughn served as an associate professor of chemical engineering at Purdue from 1960 to 1964 but spent most of his career working for several chemical companies.
He retired from Exxon Chemical in 1985 and then worked as a chemical engineering consultant until 2001. He was a member of ACS, which he joined in 1961.
He was a world traveler and enjoyed opera and classical music.
Vaughn is survived by his daughter, Ellen Robinson; sons, Matthew, Brian, Neil, and Keith; sister, Marjorie; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter