Siemens Energy claims that its CO2 reduction technology has achieved a CO2 capture efficiency of more than 90% in a pilot facility at a power plant owned by the firm E.ON near Hanau, Germany. Siemens says its scrubbing agent, an aqueous amino acid salt solution, provides better energy efficiency than amine-based agents offered by firms such as Dow Chemical and BASF. And because the salt is nonvolatile, practically no solvent emissions need to be scrubbed from power plant flue gas, Siemens says.
