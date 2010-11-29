Spencer Award Call For Nominations

The ACS Kansas City Section seeks nominations for the 2011 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievements in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award carries an honorarium of $6,000. Nomination forms are available at cas.umkc.edu/chemistry/kcacs, and completed packages should be mailed to the Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri, Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. Nominations are due on Jan. 15, 2011. For more information, e-mail Eckhard Hellmuth at hellmuthe@umkc.edu.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter