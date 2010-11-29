Terry Acree Wins AGFD Award

Terry E. Acree, professor of food science and chemistry at Cornell University, is the winner of the 2010 Award for the Advancement of Application of Agricultural & Food Chemistry, sponsored by International Flavors & Fragrances and administered by the ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry. Acree, an ACS fellow, is a leader in flavor chemistry and its sensory analysis. He received the award, consisting of $3,000, a plaque, and meeting travel expenses, during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston this past August.
