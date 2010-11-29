Thomas L. Pettit, 57, an assistant professor of chemistry at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., died on Sept. 18.
Born in Moline, Ill., Pettit earned both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, before earning a doctorate in 1986 at the University of Texas, Austin, under the guidance of Marye Anne Fox.
From 1996 to 2010, Pettit taught chemistry at Embry-Riddle. He had been an ACS member since 1982.
Pettit was active in many community organizations and was a member of Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.
He is survived by his partner, Johanna Hawley; his mother, Eleanor; two sisters; and three brothers. He was preceded in death by his father, George; and a sister.
