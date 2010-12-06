Aileron Adds Scripps’s Click Chemistry

Scripps Research Institute has licensed its click chemistry to Aileron Therapeutics. Aileron now has exclusive rights to use the Scripps technology in drug development and nonexclusive access in the development of diagnostics with its stabilized peptide and protein technologies. Cambridge, Mass.-based Aileron says access to the patent estate will accelerate the development of stapled peptides—peptides that are locked into their biologically active shape, thereby improving their druglike properties. Click chemistry uses small, reactive building blocks to quickly and reliably synthesize new compounds.
